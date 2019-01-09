Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Anne Kerr was killed in the crash

Two people killed in a seven-vehicle motorway crash were a pupil and staff member from a special needs school.

Anne Kerr, 50, from Southport and a 14-year-old boy died when an HGV and a minibus crashed on the M58 on Tuesday.

Justine Sims, head teacher of Pontville School in Ormskirk, Lancashire, confirmed "with the deepest sadness" the deaths of "one young person and one member of staff on board the minibus".

A number of other people, including a man in his 60s, were seriously injured.

Mrs Sims said four other people from the school were taken to hospital.

The teenager who died has not yet been named.

Image copyright SpottedVOSA and Fuzzy Image caption The crash happened between junctions 3 and 4 of the M58 in Lancashire

The HGV driver, a 31-year-old man from Chorley, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving following the crash at about 09:00 GMT.

He has since been released while inquiries continue, Lancashire Police said.

Mrs Sims said she was "deeply shocked to learn of the terrible accident" and "our thoughts and sympathies are with the families of the deceased at this sad time".

"Our overriding priority is to provide help and support to classmates, colleagues and families of those involved in the accident as best we can," she said.

'Much loved'

Pontville School is a specialist residential and day school for pupils aged five to 19 with special educational needs.

Ms Kerr's family said she was a "much loved" mum "to two lovely boys" and will be "deeply missed by all her friends and family."

"She was a lovely personality to be around. Her death has left us all heartbroken," they said.

Police said the cause of the crash had not yet been established but stressed that "driving conditions were fine".

A woman in her 90s and two men were also seriously hurt in a second crash on the same stretch of road 90 minutes later and remain in Aintree Hospital for treatment.