Image copyright Family handout Image caption Joe Cairns was "a true superhero" with "a heart of gold", his parents said

A school pupil killed in a seven-vehicle motorway crash was "a true superhero", his parents have said.

Joe Cairns, 14, from Radcliffe in Greater Manchester, and 50-year-old Anne Kerr died when an HGV and a school minibus crashed on the M58 on Tuesday.

The teenager's parents, Steph and Andy Cairns, said their son had a "heart of gold" and "an amazing sense of humour and infectious smile".

A number of other people were seriously injured in the crash, police said.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption School transport assistant Anne Kerr was killed in the crash

Joe was a pupil at Pontville School for students with special educational needs in Ormskirk, Lancashire.

In a statement, Mr and Mrs Cairns said: "Joe, my brave boy, a true fighter with a heart of gold.

"An amazing sense of humour and infectious smile, a true superhero."

Head teacher Justine Sims said the minibus driver and three young people from the school were taken to hospital.

The HGV driver, a 31-year-old man from Chorley, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has since been released while inquiries continue, Lancashire Police said.

Ms Kerr's family said she was a "much loved" mum "to two lovely boys" and will be "deeply missed by all her friends and family" who are "all heartbroken".