Murder investigation into 'suspicious' Burnley house death

  • 15 January 2019
Marlborough Street, Burnley Image copyright Google
Image caption Police said the woman was found in a house in Marlborough Street

The death of a woman at a house in Burnley is being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The body of the 40-year-old was found by paramedics in the property on Marlborough Street in Burnley at about 19:15 GMT on Monday.

Lancashire Constabulary said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokeswoman said a murder investigation had begun and and asked anyone with information about what had happened to the woman to get in touch.

