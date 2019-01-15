Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the woman was found in a house in Marlborough Street

The death of a woman at a house in Burnley is being treated as suspicious, police have said.

The body of the 40-year-old was found by paramedics in the property on Marlborough Street in Burnley at about 19:15 GMT on Monday.

Lancashire Constabulary said she was pronounced dead at the scene.

A force spokeswoman said a murder investigation had begun and and asked anyone with information about what had happened to the woman to get in touch.