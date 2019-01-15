Image copyright Google Image caption The council said a plan to regenerate Farnworth was already under way

A £12m plan to regenerate four town centres is an "absolute priority", a council has said.

Bolton Council intend to "reinvigorate and reshape" Farnworth, Horwich, Little Lever and Westhoughton "to meet the requirements of what people now want".

A council spokesman said new private investment meant the money had been freed up from a £100m fund intended to rework Bolton town centre.

Council leader Linda Thomas said it would "deliver long-term benefits".

She said the plan came about after the council "listened" to local concerns.

"We know that an overhaul is needed in local centres and the issue of regeneration is a real sticking point for the communities.

"This proposed investment will help to regenerate, reinvigorate and reshape town centres to reflect changed shopping habits and meet the requirements of what people now want."

Deputy leader Ebrahim Adia said the council would work with the community "to help them shape their town centre plans".

The plan will go before the council's cabinet for approval on 21 January.