Image copyright PA Image caption Two crashes happened 90 minutes apart on the same M58 carriageway

A 91-year-old woman who was hurt in a multi-vehicle crash on the M58 has died from her injuries, police said.

The crash happened in queuing traffic 90 minutes after an HGV and school minibus collided on the motorway, killing a boy, 14, and a woman, 50.

The 91-year-old woman, from Orrell, Wigan, suffered serious head, chest and leg injuries in the crash on 8 January.

She was taken to Aintree Hospital and died on Wednesday, Lancashire Police said.

Officers were called at about 10:10 GMT to a crash involving a Mercedes lorry, a Ford Transit van, two cars, an Audi and a Ford Fiesta.

Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Joe Cairns, a pupil at Pontville School, and transport assistant Anne Kerr were killed in an earlier crash on the M58

The force said the 91-year-old was driving the Ford Fiesta. Two men were also seriously hurt.

School transport assistant Anne Kerr, 50, from Southport, and Joe Cairns, 14, from Radcliffe, Bury, died in the earlier crash on the same carriageway.

Lancashire Police appealed for witnesses to either crash to come forward.