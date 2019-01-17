Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Blackpool Council leader Simon Blackburn said considered resigning over Ofsted's latest critical report

Vulnerable children in Blackpool are being failed by "key weaknesses" in support services and some are living in "chronic neglect", a report has found.

Ofsted rated children's social care services in the town as "inadequate".

Inspectors warned these failings "leave some children at risk of significant harm".

Blackpool Council leader Simon Blackburn said he considered resigning over Ofsted's latest poor report but had been convinced to stay at the helm.

The seaside resort has three times the England average of young people subject to child protection plans.

It also has one of the highest number of children in care, with at 184 out of every 10,000.

'Sofa-surfing'

Although the authority was moved out of "special measures" by Ofsted following its last inspection in 2014, the latest report found that some of the most vulnerable children were still being let down.

Inspectors criticised the level of support available to young people who are homeless in the town, the Local Democracy Reporter Service said.

Some end up living in bed and breakfast accommodation or "sofa-surfing", something inspectors warned "increases their exposure to risk" of harm.

Concerns were also raised in the report about child sexual exploitation and children who go missing.

And "widespread failures" in social work practice were also highlighted, resulting in "some children [living] in situations of chronic neglect for long periods of time".

A children's commissioner will now be drafted in for three months to work with Blackpool Council on a rapid improvement plan.

This will include:

setting up an improvement board

appointing a new head of services experienced in safeguarding

a focus on stronger working with partners, including the police and NHS

Despite the critical report, Mr Blackburn praised his director of children's services who was appointed 18 months ago.

While acknowledging that improvements had been made, Ofsted said progress "has been too slow".

"Although there has been a focus on improvement since then," the report added. "It has not led to the level of improvement required to ensure safe and effective services for all children."

Mr Blackburn said he had lost sleep over the report findings and considered whether he was the right person "to lead the improvement journey".

Ultimately, though, he said: "The worst thing that a leader can do is to walk away because it is difficult... or embarrassing."