A man who stabbed a former school friend to death during a drunken fight has been found guilty of manslaughter.

Stephen Routledge, 24, attacked Joshua Whitley at a flat in Blackpool before fleeing the scene, police said.

A post-mortem examination revealed Mr Whitley, 26, died of a single stab wound to his chest.

Routledge, was cleared of murder but convicted of manslaughter after a two-week trial at Preston Crown Court. He will be sentenced on 25 February.

Lancashire Police said the pair went to the same boarding school in Milnthorpe, Cumbria.

They had recently got back in touch and met up at Routledge's flat in Station Road before getting into an argument, the force said.

After his arrest, Routledge was treated at hospital for what later turned out to be self-inflicted stab wounds.

Det Sgt Chris Williams said Routledge's "alcohol-fuelled attack on his childhood friend" was "violent and cowardly".

"Routledge made matters worse by leaving the scene, knowing full well what he had done to Joshua," he said.

"He has continually failed to take responsibility for his actions."

Following the verdict, Mr Whitley's family said they were "grateful that finally we have justice for Josh".

Paying tribute, they said he was "loved beyond words and missed beyond measure".