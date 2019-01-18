Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Leanne Unsworth, 40, was found at a property in Marlborough Street, Burnley, at about 19:15 GMT on Monday

A man has been charged with the murder of a woman who was found dead at a house in Burnley.

Leanne Unsworth, 40, was found at a property in Marlborough Street, Burnley, at about 19:15 GMT on Monday.

A post-mortem examination revealed the cause of death as head injuries.

Shaun Sanders, 39, of no fixed address, has been charged and will appear before Preston Magistrates' Court on Saturday, Lancashire Police said.

A 38-year-old man from Burnley, also arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released with no further action.