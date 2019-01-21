Image copyright Lancashire Police/PA Image caption Police have now issued a new photo of "Ross from Friends" lookalike Abdulah Husseini (left)

A new picture of the wanted "lookalike" of Friends star David Schwimmer has been issued as he continues to evade police.

Abdulah Husseini, 36, has been on the run for a month after failing to appear in court in Blackpool to face theft and fraud charges on 18 December.

The first police bid to trace him went viral over his resemblance - on CCTV at least - to character Ross Geller.

He is accused of stealing a coat, a phone and a wallet from a restaurant.

Mr Husseini, of Spencer Road, Slough, was accused of theft and four counts of fraud.

A warrant for his arrest was issued after he failed to appear at Blackpool Magistrates' Court.

Image copyright David Schwimmer/Blackpool Police Image caption An appeal by Lancashire Police went viral fuelled by David Schwimmer's own take (shown on the left)

Lancashire Police said the charges related to an alleged theft at Mr Basrai's restaurant on Talbot Road in the seaside resort in September 2018.

They released a CCTV image allegedly showing Mr Husseini carrying a case of beer at a shop in Blackpool and this led to social media users pointing out his likeness to the US sitcom character.

Schwimmer even joined in and issued a video denial of the crime, insisting he was in New York City at the time.

Mr Husseini is described as 6ft (1.8m) tall and although he has links to Slough police said he "may have travelled to anywhere in the country".

Officers have appealed for "information about his whereabouts".

Mr Husseini is also being sought by the the Metropolitan Police after failing to appear at court on a handling stolen goods charge as well as an outstanding theft matter.