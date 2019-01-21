Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Joe Cairns, 14, and 50-year-old Anne Kerr died when an HGV and a school minibus crashed on the M58 on 8 January

Police investigating a motorway crash which killed a 14-year-old boy and a school assistant have appealed for a van driver to come forward.

Joe Cairns, 14, and 50-year-old Anne Kerr died when an HGV and a school minibus crashed on the M58 on 8 January.

Lancashire Police released an image of a van and said they were "confident" the driver had witnessed the crash.

Sgt Claire Pearson said he or she "could have some key information".

"The collision happened around 08:43 GMT and we believe the van, a Ford Transit dated from 2014, was travelling in the opposite direction."

Image copyright Lancs Police Image caption Police believe the driver of this van witnessed the fatal crash

The van has a distinctive sign on its side and anyone who recognised the vehicle is urged to contact police.

Joe, from Radcliffe in Greater Manchester, was a pupil at Pontville School for students with special educational needs in Ormskirk, Lancashire.

The teenager's parents, Steph and Andy Cairns, said their son had a "heart of gold" and "an amazing sense of humour and infectious smile".

Anne Kerr, 50, from Southport, was a transport assistant at the school.

An HGV driver, a 31-year-old man from Chorley, who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, was released pending further enquiries.