Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Police released an image of the suspected attacker

A young man who ended a trainee soldier's Army career with a single punch is being sought by police.

The 16-year-old, from Kilmarnock, suffered a fractured skull when he was punched unconscious while out with friends in Blackpool.

The victim, who has not been named, was left with a bleed on the brain and has been discharged from the Army.

Police have released a photo of the alleged attacker following the assault outside a pub on Saturday 30 June.

It took place near the Brews Rooms, Church Street, during the World Cup tournament.