Image copyright BBC Sport Image caption Jonathan Walters spoke to BBC Breakfast about his mother's death

Footballer Jonathan Walters has spoken of the heartache of losing his mother to cancer aged 40.

It comes after the Burnley striker described his own experience of going for a cancer check.

The Republic of Ireland international, who was given the all clear, said there was a "serious message" behind a series of humorous tweets he posted.

Walters was 11 when his mother died from bowel cancer and wants to raise awareness of the disease.

The Wirral-born footballer joked about the moment he "nervously looked around for the 120,000 ft tube" when going for a colonoscopy.

He also said he had warned his father-in-law he might need to wear "some sort of adult nappy" when they drove to the hospital after taking a laxative ahead of the procedure.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, Walters it was very difficult for him to talk about his mother's death but he hoped that by doing so it might help others get an early diagnosis.

He said: "As footballers you have a huge media platform, so to be able to put that slant on it helps to raise a little bit more awareness by telling a funny story about the procedure you go through.

"The most important message is if you have got any signs or any worries, then go and check the NHS website or go and speak to your GP."

Deborah Alsina, chief executive of Bowel Cancer UK, said the media coverage had really helped "debunk" fears of having a colonoscopy.

She added: "No medical procedure is one that any of us want to have but actually not acting on symptoms is far worse."