Lancaster: Tribute to M61 motorway death crash girl, 12,
Tributes have been paid to a 12-year-old girl who died in a motorway pile-up.
Ebony Gould was in a Nissan Micra that was in collision with a motorhome, after hitting the central reservation on the M61 on Saturday.
"Heaven has gained the most hardworking, loving, caring, amazing girl," her family said in a statement.
The Micra driver, a 27-year-old woman from Lancaster, suffered minor injuries, said Lancashire Police.
Police are looking for two men who fled the scene after a foreign-registered Audi also hit the back of the same motorhome.
They are described as eastern-European males, aged in their 30s, around 6ft tall.
One of the males had a bald head and was wearing a "navy bomber jacket".
The other is described as wearing a black beanie hat and all black clothing, carrying a black holdall.
A Ford Fiesta also crashed into the central barrier, the force said.
Sgt Marc Glass said: "Our thoughts remain with Ebony's family and friends at this incredibly difficult time."