Image copyright Holly Turner Image caption The Vaccines on stage in Blackburn before the gig was halted

Rock band The Vaccines were forced to abandon a Blackburn concert mid-show over fears a collapsing barrier could "seriously injure" fans.

Fans said the barrier collapsed twice during the concert at King George's Hall on Monday night.

The band said they were "angry" after the show was stopped at 21:15 GMT.

They said they feared "people would have been seriously injured" if they had continued playing. The venue has been approached for comment.

Holly Turner, 18, who was at the gig with friends, said: "I was second from the front then suddenly the barrier went and everyone stumbled forward.

"They tried to fix it but then it happened again.

"A security guy came on stage and said we're going to have to cancel the gig due to safety reasons but we hope to reschedule.

"The band were amazing - I really hope they get the chance to come back and play again."

Image copyright Holly Turner Image caption The Vaccines during their Blackburn gig

Image caption Holly Turner next to John Gabriel outside the venue before the gig

Her friend John Gabriel said: "I can't believe it - the gig was amazing and then they had to stop it.

The London-based band said in Twitter statement: "The decision to stop the show was not not ours, but the safety barrier in the venue kept collapsing and if we had continued people would undoubtedly have been seriously hurt."

More news from the north west of England

Find out more about The Vaccines with BBC Music

BBC Sound of 2011: The Vaccines

They praised their fans in Blackburn as "amazing" and urged them to keep hold of their tickets.

"We will reschedule the show and finish what we started together ASAP," they added.

No-one at the Lancashire venue was available for comment.