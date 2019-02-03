Image copyright Lancashire Fire Image caption Aerial imagery shows the fire at The Sirloin pub

A 17th Century pub has been left "devastated" by a fire, its owners said.

The fire at The Sirloin in Hoghton, Lancashire, started at about 19:45 GMT on Saturday and took six crews a total of two hours to bring under control.

The former coaching inn's owners said no-one was hurt but the fire had "left the restaurant and pub devastated".

Hoghton is linked to an unconfirmed legend that King James I knighted a loin of beef during a visit.

Image copyright Bill Boaden/Geograph Image caption It was a coach house in the 17th Century

In a Facebook post, the pub's owners thanked local people for their support, adding: "We have had a very serious fire, which unfortunately has left the restaurant and pub devastated.

"The fire crews have worked tremendously hard and saved what they could.

"All guests and staff were safely evacuated and no-one was harmed."