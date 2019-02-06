Image copyright Google Image caption Six fire engines were called to Vernon Street shortly after midnight

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a warehouse on a residential street in Nelson, Lancashire.

Six fire engines from Nelson, Burnley and Colne were called to Vernon Street at 00:09 GMT.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the derelict building had partially collapsed and the road was closed.

People posted online that the building's roof had collapsed and firefighters said they were using a drone to assess the damage.