Warehouse partially collapses in Nelson fire
- 6 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze at a warehouse on a residential street in Nelson, Lancashire.
Six fire engines from Nelson, Burnley and Colne were called to Vernon Street at 00:09 GMT.
Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the derelict building had partially collapsed and the road was closed.
People posted online that the building's roof had collapsed and firefighters said they were using a drone to assess the damage.