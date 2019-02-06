Image copyright Cool Silk Image caption The developers have indicated they are likely to appeal

A project to build a five-star hotel in Blackpool is in jeopardy after its developer's plan to use black cladding was branded "hideous" by the council.

Cool Silk had planned to use a bronze, cream and green scheme for the £20m hotel close to Blackpool Tower.

However, the developer submitted new plans in December, changing the colours to match its tinted windows.

Rejecting the plans, the council said the black design did not "enhance or preserve the setting of the tower".

Image caption The hotel would be sited on the former Sands complex

The Local Democracy Reporting Service said that in a letter read to Blackpool Council's planning committee, the development company's owner Peter Swann put forward a strong defence of the scheme for the site of the former Sands entertainment venue.

"Why should Manchester have a better hotel than us?" he wrote.

"We want the stars to stay here and we want to create 150 direct jobs and invest in local people."

In response, Councillor Peter Hunter said that the project was "something we would like to approve, but frankly, an overwhelmingly black building looks absolutely hideous".

Claire Smith, president of hoteliers group Stay Blackpool, backed the council and said the tower "should be the most prominent building on the promenade, not a private hotel".

Cool Silk has indicated that it is likely to appeal the decision.