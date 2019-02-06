Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police said the report of a man with a gun was "made in good faith"

A police hunt for an "armed man" that saw offices locked down was sparked by "a boy carrying a toy gun".

Armed officers closed Lime Grove in Blackpool after reports a man with a firearm had been seen off Warbreck Hill Road at about 17:00 GMT on Monday.

Staff in the nearby Department for Work and Pensions offices were asked to stay indoors as police searched the area.

Lancashire Police said they now know it was the case of a boy carrying a toy gun and "no real weapons were present".

They said the report was "made in good faith" and "our response was based on the information we had at the time".

Officers searched the area for three hours and reviewed CCTV on Tuesday.

But the force has now said it is "satisfied that no criminal offences have taken place".

Det Chf Insp Lee Wilson said: "I understand that the response to this incident may have concerned local residents but we have to take all reports seriously."

He said police have to "respond in a controlled and proportionate way to all firearm incident reports and although a large number turn out to be imitation or even toy guns, others are genuine".