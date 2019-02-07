Murder arrest after man dies in Preston fight
- 7 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at the scene of a fight.
Police were called to Pope Lane, Ribbleton, Preston, at 02:00 GMT on Thursday.
The body was found close to the junction with Village Drive. The man had been pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Lancashire Police, which said it was called to reports of an altercation, said the arrested man was in custody.