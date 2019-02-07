Image copyright Google Image caption A man, 25, is in custody after a body was found following reports on a fight

A 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man's body was found at the scene of a fight.

Police were called to Pope Lane, Ribbleton, Preston, at 02:00 GMT on Thursday.

The body was found close to the junction with Village Drive. The man had been pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

Lancashire Police, which said it was called to reports of an altercation, said the arrested man was in custody.