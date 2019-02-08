Image copyright Family Handout Image caption Rosie Darbyshire's family said they are "utterly heartbroken"

A woman found dead in a street after what police called a "brutal assault" has been described as "crazy, talented and goofy" by her distraught family.

Rosie Darbyshire was discovered by emergency services in Pope Lane, Preston, at 02:00 GMT on Thursday.

The 27-year-old, who had one son, died at the scene.

A man aged 25 from Preston was arrested and remains in custody, Lancashire Police said.

'Devastated'

In a tribute, Ms Darbyshire's family said: "It doesn't seem real that our crazy, wig-wearing, talented, goofy Rosie won't be bursting through the door in song anymore.

"We are utterly heartbroken and don't doubt that this devastating news will be affecting so many more people than we could ever imagine."

Det Ch Insp Geoff Hurst said: "Firstly my thoughts are with Rosie's family who are understandably devastated.

"We have family liaison officers providing them support at this extremely difficult and sad time.

"We are treating this as a murder and believe that Rosie's attacker was known to her.

"I have a team of people working on getting to the bottom of what happened to Rosie and would like to reiterate my appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard anything in the area at the time to get in touch as soon as possible as you could have vital information."

Ms Darbyshire's body was found close to the junction with Village Drive in the Ribbleton area.