Image copyright Hudson Parsons Image caption Lancashire Fire Service said the blaze was "thought to be suspicious"

A fire which gutted an art gallery is being treated as arson, the fire service has said.

A number of local artists lost work in the blaze, which spread through Storm Art Gallery on Burnley Road in Padiham at about 18:00 GMT on Thursday.

Artist Kathy Brandstatter tweeted that she had lost all her paintings in the fire, adding that it was "such a tragedy for everyone".

Lancashire Fire Service said the blaze was "thought to be suspicious".

A spokesman said no-one was hurt in the fire.

An online appeal has been launched to raise money for those whose work was destroyed.

Philip Davies, who set it up, said it was for "the artists who have spent a lot of time creating their work".

It was "the least we can do is put something back for their hard effort", he added.