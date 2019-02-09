Lancashire

Blackpool pair released over death of 13-month-old girl

  • 9 February 2019
Marton Drive in Blackpool Image copyright Google
Image caption Emergency services were called to Marton Drive on Friday morning

Two people arrested over the death of a toddler have been released as police said it was no longer being treated as a murder investigation.

Officers were called to reports of an "unresponsive" 13-month-old girl on Marton Drive, Blackpool on Friday.

Post-mortem tests have been carried out but the cause of death remains unexplained, Lancashire Police said.

A man, 21, and a woman, 24, who were held on suspicion of murder, have been released while inquiries continue.

Det Ch Insp Lee Wilson said: "Our thoughts are with the child's family at this incredibly sad and difficult time.

"This is not being treated as a murder investigation, however enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the girl's death."

