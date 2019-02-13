Image copyright PA Image caption Some people have been taking logs meant for frogs and toads and using them on their wood burning stoves. the council's road team says

Residents have been urged to stop stealing logs which are being used to create a habitat for frogs and toads.

The logs have been left by the local council to encourage wildlife on a new link road in Lancashire.

But people have been treating them as "free fuel" for their wood-burning stoves, Blackburn with Darwen Council said.

"We ask that the logs are left in situ," said the council in a message to residents on its Facebook page.

The new road scheme is designed to ease traffic on the A666 and opens up land for 350 homes to be built on Bailey's Field.

Ellison Fold Way link road connects Marsh House Lane and Ivinson Road.

Image copyright Blackburn with Darwen Council Image caption The logs are being set up to create a habitat for amphibians

Blackburn with Darwen Council's roads team made an appeal on Facebook: "Please could we appeal to people not to remove the logs, as they are integral to the development of a successful and sustainable wildlife habitat.

A spokesperson added that the logs would be soaked with water once in place, to encourage amphibians to make them their home, which would "reduce their use for burning".