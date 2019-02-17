Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbing took place on Rawcliffe Street opposite the beach

A 13-year-old boy has been stabbed close to Blackpool Promenade.

The boy was stabbed in the chest but his injuries are not believed to be life threatening.

Officers were called to the scene in Rawcliffe Street, opposite the beach at about 17:50 GMT on Saturday.

A 13-year-old girl and two boys, aged 14 and 15 - all from Blackpool have been arrested. Lancashire Police said it believed "all parties involved are known to each other".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The boy was stabbed near Blackpool Promenade

The 14-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of wounding, while the girl and the other boy were arrested on suspicion of affray and all three remain in custody.