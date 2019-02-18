Lancashire

Teenager charged after boy, 13, stabbed near Blackpool beach

  • 18 February 2019
Image caption The stabbing took place on Rawcliffe Street opposite the town's beach

A teenage boy has been charged after a 13-year-old was stabbed close to Blackpool Promenade.

The boy was stabbed in the chest on Rawcliffe Street, opposite the town's beach at about 17:50 GMT on Saturday.

Lancashire Police said his injuries were not thought to be life-threatening and he remains stable in hospital.

A 14-year-old boy has been charged with wounding and possession of a knife and is due to appear at Blackpool Youth Court later.

A 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy, both from Blackpool, were arrested on suspicion of affray over the attack and have since been released under investigation.

