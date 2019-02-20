Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Valerie Kneale died on the stroke unit at Blackpool's Victoria Hospital on 16 November

The death of a woman at Blackpool Victoria Hospital is being treated as a possible murder, police have said.

A post-mortem examination into the death of Valerie Kneale, 75, found an injury which police say is believed to be suspicious.

It follows an investigation into allegations into the mistreatment and neglect of patients in the hospital's stroke unit last November.

A police spokesman said no arrests have been made over Mrs Kneale's death.

Poison probe

In a statement, her family said they were "completely and utterly devastated and heartbroken to have lost Val in these circumstances.

"She was the most precious wife, mother and grandmother, our constant friend and problem-solver who we will miss dearly."

Police launched an an initial investigation last year amid allegations that some patients had been poisoned on the stroke unit at the hospital.

Three healthcare professionals were arrested and later released under investigation.

As part of the investigation, a number of post-mortem tests were conducted including an examination of the death of Mrs Kneale.

This revealed an unexplained injury and, as a result, her death is being treated separately as a murder inquiry, said police.

A cause of death is yet to be established, however, the injury is believed to be suspicious in nature.

Det Ch Insp Jill Johnston, of Lancashire Police, said: "We understand this is a concerning development but I would like to reassure people we are fully committed to carrying out as thorough an investigation as possible.

"Specially trained officers are providing support to Mrs Kneale's family and my thoughts are with them at this difficult time."