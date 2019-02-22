Luke Jerram's giant model moon wows Preston museum visitors
A giant depiction of the moon has attracted a record number of visitors to the Harris Museum in Preston.
Interest in Luke Jerram's Museum of the Moon, which has a 23ft (7m) diameter, was "unprecedented", the museum said.
The huge sphere, based on Nasa photography, has been suspended in the Grade I listed building for a month and will be taken down on Monday.
A museum spokeswoman said the model had "brought a whole new audience" to them, with thousands of people viewing it.
She said people "standing underneath have been awestruck - the amount of people visiting has been unprecedented."
Many visitors shared their experiences of the exhibition on social media.
Sarah Regan tweeted: "Saw the moon today, pretty special...absolutely love @HarrisPreston recommend to everyone!"
And Colin Anderson posted a picture of a young lad recreating Mercury's pose under the moon.
The installation, which was first shown in 2016, is one of several moons by the artist that are touring the world simultaneously.