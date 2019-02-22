Image copyright GMP

A man who collected extremist magazines was caught by police who had seized his phone while investigating a car crash.

Fahim Adam, of Bold Street, Blackburn was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 30 months in prison for possessing information useful for terrorism.

The 32-year-old was only exposed after officers reviewed his phone to determine whether its use had been a factor in a crash in November 2017.

Police said analysis proved he had downloaded a terror group's material.

Articles in the magazines encouraged the reader to engage in acts of terrorism and explained how such atrocities could be carried out, police added.