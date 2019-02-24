Image copyright Lancashire Constabulary Image caption Christopher Wright was jailed in 2014 for sexual assault and attempted kidnap in Blackpool

A sex offender from Lancashire who went missing after failing to appear at his "approved premises" has been arrested in Scotland.

Christopher Wright, 41, was released from HMP Wymott near Leyland on Monday but failed to appear at the premises in Manchester.

He was jailed in 2014 for attempted kidnap and sexual assault in Blackpool.

On Sunday, a Lancashire Police spokesman said Wright was arrested in the Glasgow area on Saturday.

The spokesman added: "Thanks to those who supported our appeal to find him, including the Probation Service and Police Scotland."