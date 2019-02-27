Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Rhea Parker, 24, and Joanne McNally, 41, were both convicted of attempted murder

Two women who "brutally" attacked a man with a meat cleaver, "leaving him for dead" in his own home have been jailed.

Phillip Preece, 56, suffered more than 14 head wounds at his house on Whalley New Road in Blackburn on 2 August, Lancashire Police added.

Rhea Parker, 24, and Joanne McNally, 41, were earlier convicted of attempted murder at Preston Crown Court.

Parker was sentenced to life with a minimum of 13 years and 259 days while McNally was handed 26 years.

Mr Preece spent more than three weeks in intensive care at Royal Preston Hospital after the assault.

He has been left traumatised and frightened, struggling to sleep and having regular nightmares, police said.

'Sustained and brutal assault'

Parker, of no fixed address, and McNally, of Whalley New Road, blamed each other for the attack.

After a two-week trial both were found guilty of attempted murder.

Parker was also sentenced for wounding and two attempted robberies.

Det Sgt Darren Irving said: "This was a sustained and brutal assault on a man in his own home which left him with significant injuries and serious long-term physical and psychological harm.

"The sentences reflect the gravity of the offending."