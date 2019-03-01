Image copyright Google Image caption The trust's deputy chief executive said there were "no asbestos fibres in the atmosphere"

A birthing centre has been temporarily closed after builders found asbestos in "non-public areas" on the site.

Chorley and South Ribble Hospital's Birth Centre was closed on Monday after the material was found in "plant rooms and service voids", Lancashire Teaching Hospitals Trust said.

A spokeswoman said it did not "pose any risk" to patients, visitors or staff.

Deputy Chief Executive Paul Havey said the asbestos was "contained, sealed and being appropriately managed".

The building, which also contains the hospital's ultrasound department and some outpatient clinics, hosts about one birth a day.

The spokeswoman said the third floor and lift was closed after asbestos was found and the remaining floors would be vacated and shut in the coming weeks to allow remedial work to take place.

She added that patients will be redirected for appointments and women due to give birth in the next five weeks have been asked to contact the unit.

Mr Havey said daily air quality checks had confirmed "there are no asbestos fibres in the atmosphere".

"We have taken these temporary measures as a precaution and we apologise for the disruption this will cause," he added.