Image copyright Google Image caption The fire service said the blast at Fleetwood Nursing Home was thought to have been caused by a gas cylinder

Two people are believed to have been hurt in a blast at a nursing home, Lancashire Police have said.

Emergency services are at the scene at Fleetwood Nursing Home, in Grange Road, Fleetwood, after the explosion at about 15:20 GMT.

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said the explosion was believed to have been caused by a gas cylinder at the home.

There is not yet any further detail about the conditions or identities of the injured people.

The fire service said windows in a conservatory had been shattered and the building had suffered structural damage.