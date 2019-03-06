Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in Alum House Brook next to Shorey Bank park in Darwen

A body has been found in a brook in Lancashire, police have said.

A passer-by made the discovery in Alum House Brook in Darwen town centre and alerted police shortly after 08:40 GMT.

The dead person's gender, identity and how they "ended up in the water" was not yet known, said Lancashire Police.

The force said it understood the find would "cause concern" for residents but the investigation was in its early stages and appealed for information.

The brook runs along the side of Shorey Bank Park near to Darwen Fire Station.

Officers were helped by the fire service at the scene close to Union Street.