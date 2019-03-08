Image copyright Google Image caption The body was found in Alum House Brook near Darwen town centre

Police investigating the discovery of a woman's body in a brook say they "do not believe her death is suspicious".

Officers were called on Wednesday morning after a member of the public saw the body near Union Street, Darwen.

A specific cause of death could not be found by a post-mortem examination so further tests will take place, Lancashire Police said.

"For now our priority is identifying who the woman is and tracing her family," a spokesperson said.