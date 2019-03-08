Body found in Darwen brook 'not suspicious', police say
- 8 March 2019
Police investigating the discovery of a woman's body in a brook say they "do not believe her death is suspicious".
Officers were called on Wednesday morning after a member of the public saw the body near Union Street, Darwen.
A specific cause of death could not be found by a post-mortem examination so further tests will take place, Lancashire Police said.
"For now our priority is identifying who the woman is and tracing her family," a spokesperson said.