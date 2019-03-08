Lancashire

Body found in Darwen brook 'not suspicious', police say

  • 8 March 2019
Shorey Bank Park next to Union Street Image copyright Google
Image caption The body was found in Alum House Brook near Darwen town centre

Police investigating the discovery of a woman's body in a brook say they "do not believe her death is suspicious".

Officers were called on Wednesday morning after a member of the public saw the body near Union Street, Darwen.

A specific cause of death could not be found by a post-mortem examination so further tests will take place, Lancashire Police said.

"For now our priority is identifying who the woman is and tracing her family," a spokesperson said.

More on this story

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites