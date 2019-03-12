Image copyright Google Image caption Lancaster Farms is a resettlement prison

A prison which prepares inmates for release has been praised as "decent and competent" by inspectors.

But Peter Clarke, HM Chief Inspector of Prisons, also said Lancaster Farms "can do more and do it better".

He said the jail in north Lancashire gave opportunities to prisoners who wanted to turn their lives around.

Inspectors believed the jail had "missed an opportunity" to do more to improve the life chances of less motivated men.

Lancaster Farms is a Category C resettlement prison - a type of jail established in 2014 where prisoners are moved prior to release.

They are usually near where the prisoners lived before they were jailed in an attempt to reduce reoffending.

Mr Clarke said the jail had yet to improve on some recommendations an inspection made four years ago.

"Lancaster Farms remained a competent prison enabled by a capable management team and a generally confident staff," he said.

Mr Clarke said 84% of inmates thought they were treated well by staff.

"Lancaster Farms was a decent enough place in comparison to many similar prisons, but it can do more and do it better," he added.