Image copyright Facebook/Sam Pegram Image caption Sam Pegram was an intern working for the Norwegian Refugee Council, the organisation says

A UK aid worker was among nine Britons killed in the Ethiopian Airlines crash, the BBC has been told.

Sam Pegram, of Lancashire, was on board the plane when it crashed shortly after taking off from Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) told the BBC.

The Boeing 737 Max 8 plane was flying to Nairobi when it crashed on Sunday with 157 people on board.

Geneva-based Mr Pegram, 25 and from Penwortham, was an NRC intern.

The plane came down near the town of Bishoftu, 60km (37 miles) south-east of the capital at 08:44 local time (05:44 GMT).

Among those on board were 32 Kenyans, 18 Canadians, nine Ethiopians and nine Britons, of whom two were dual nationals travelling on non-British passports.

The Lancashire Evening Post reported Mr Pegram had attended Runshaw College in Leyland before going on to study at Leeds University and for a masters degree at the University of York.

It quoted his mother Deborah, who said: "Sam was so looking forward to going to Nairobi. He loved the work he was doing.

"We can't believe this has happened. We're totally devastated."