Image copyright lee taggart Image caption Tia Taggart's family have been overwhelmed by the response to their appeal

A girl with cancer's dreams came true when she received thousands of birthday cards from strangers around the world.

Tia Taggart received more than 3,000 greetings when she turned 10 following an appeal on Facebook.

Her family put out the appeal on social media after seeing how much Tia loved receiving "Get Well Soon" cards while she was in hospital.

"Thank you for making my birthday so special," said Tia, who lives in Padiham, Lancashire.

The schoolgirl was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a form of cancer that affects bones and soft tissue, in October 2015.

She is being treated at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital and The Christie.

Image copyright lee taggart Image caption We pity the poor postie who had to deliver all of these...

Instead of asking for presents or having a birthday party on Sunday, Tia told her parents that she wanted to receive as many cards as possible.

Her dad Lee thanked everyone who sent cards and gifts and praised "the good side of social media".

"We thought we might get a couple of hundred," he said. "It's been absolutely fantastic, and a bit overwhelming."

On first count he said 2,850 cards and gifts had been received.

Since then he estimates at least another 200 have arrived.

In a video shared by Lee on social media, Tia expressed her gratitude.

"There may be a few thousand but I will open them all," she said.

The appeal was picked up by Damian Harvey, who was alerted to Tia's situation through a mutual friend of the family.

He shared and promoted the appeal on social media before it went viral.