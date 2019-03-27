Three men have been held on suspicion of rape and drug offences following a series of dawn raids in Lancashire.

The arrests are part of a police investigation into a Preston gang that is allegedly involved in drug dealing and child sex offences.

The arrested men are aged 18, 29 and 31, a Lancashire police spokesperson added. Three other men have also been held on suspicion of drugs offences.

Officers carried out the raids in Preston, Longridge, and Penwortham.

Those arrested are:

Two men, 29 and 31, from Preston, on suspicion of rape, conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs and production of Class B drugs

A man, 18, from Longridge, on suspicion of rape and conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs

A man, 20 from Longridge, on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs and production of Class B drugs

A man. 19, from Preston, on suspicion of conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs