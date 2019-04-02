Seven suspected victims of human trafficking have been rescued after raids by police in Lancashire.

Three addresses in Blackpool and Cleveleys were targeted by Lancashire Constabulary's Serious Crime Team and the National Crime Agency.

A 36-year-old man and a woman, aged 33, were arrested on suspicion of modern slavery, assisting unlawful immigration and money laundering.

All the alleged victims are "being safeguarded", said police.

Police executed a series of warrants earlier at addresses on The Promenade and Church Street in Blackpool and Victoria Road West, Cleveleys.

Inspector John Roy, of the Serious Crime Team, said: "While we have arrested two people today our enquiries are very much ongoing and I am grateful to the National Crime Agency and others for the support they have offered us today."

Searches are continuing at the three properties.

Support for today's activity has been provided by the Red Cross, Salvation Army and Blackpool Council.