Van with bald tyres overturns on M6 near Leyland
A driver was left "surprised" when his van with three bald tyres hit a barrier on the M6 before overturning and landing on its side, police have said.
Lancashire Police said the vehicle had "spun out in poor weather" near Leyland at about 02:30 BST.
The force tweeted that three of the van's tyres were "bald", with one having a supporting cord "exposed".
A spokesman said the driver, who was not injured, had been issued with a traffic offence report.
He said the crash led to two northbound lanes being closed, but they have since reopened.