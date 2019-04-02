Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption The vehicle had "spun out in poor weather", police said

A driver was left "surprised" when his van with three bald tyres hit a barrier on the M6 before overturning and landing on its side, police have said.

Lancashire Police said the vehicle had "spun out in poor weather" near Leyland at about 02:30 BST.

The force tweeted that three of the van's tyres were "bald", with one having a supporting cord "exposed".

A spokesman said the driver, who was not injured, had been issued with a traffic offence report.

He said the crash led to two northbound lanes being closed, but they have since reopened.