Lancashire

M55 'carnage': Freak snowstorm causes 24 vehicle pile-up

  • 3 April 2019
Crash scene Image copyright Lancashire Police
Image caption The motorway crash was caused by a sudden snowstorm

A snowstorm caused a 24-vehicle pile up on a motorway in Lancashire.

The M55 was closed in both directions after the sudden hail and snow caused the collision shortly before 22.00 BST on Tuesday.

Lancashire Police described the pile-up as "carnage" in a tweet, but said there were no serious injuries. It has launched an investigation.

The stretch of motorway between junctions one for Preston and junction three for Kirkham has since reopened.

