Image copyright Lancashire Police Image caption Susan Waring has not been seen for almost three months

Two houses were being searched by police investigating the disappearance of a woman they believe may have been murdered.

Susan Waring, 45, of Darwen in Lancashire, was last seen on 16 January at a doctor's surgery in the town.

A 46-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of her murder and later released under investigation.

Lancashire Police said it is searching two properties in the Blackburn Road area of Darwen.

Image copyright Police handout Image caption Police believe Ms Waring may have been captured in CCTV taken at an Asda supermarket

Police previously thought Ms Waring had been seen leaving an address in the street on the night of 30 January, but later abandoned this theory.

They continue to believe her disappearance is suspicious, and have described her lack of contact with family as "very unusual".

A woman thought to be Ms Waring was pictured in a CCTV image taken at the Asda supermarket in School Street on 29 January.

Officers are appealing for anyone who recognises the woman to come forward.

Ms Waring is about 5ft 5ins (1.65m) with brown eyes, curly brown hair and tattoos including smiley faces on her legs, police said.