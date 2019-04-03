Image copyright Google Image caption The investigation relates to patients on the stroke unit at Blackpool Victoria Hospital

Four healthcare professionals have been arrested on suspicion of administering poison or a noxious substance to patients at a hospital.

One man and three women have been held amid allegations of mistreatment and neglect at Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Police are investigating after concerns were raised about the care provided to some patients on the stroke unit.

Two women and a man previously arrested as part of the inquiry were released under investigation.

The stroke unit is at the centre of a separate murder investigation following the death of 75-year-old Valerie Kneale there in November.

A post-mortem examination after Ms Kneale's death found an injury which police said was believed to be suspicious.