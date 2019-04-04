Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Lulu survived being shot in the head 18 months before an air rifle pellet was fired into its spine

A cat which survived being shot in the head has died after an air rifle pellet was fired into its spine.

Lulu was put down after being taken to a vet by a neighbour who found it injured and in distress.

The owners of the six-year-old Siamese, Debbie and Henry Ramsey, said a pellet had been removed from its skull after the first shooting 18 months ago.

The RSPCA has appealed for information about the latest "callous" shooting in Blackburn, Lancashire.

The neighbour saw the cat unable to move properly on East Lancashire Road at 13:00 GMT on 8 March.

Owners Debbie and Henry Ramsey decided to have Lulu put down after the pellet damaged its spine

Mr and Mrs Ramsey decided to have the the animal put down after an X-ray revealed the pellet had caused "catastrophic" damage to its spine and was likely to leave it paralysed and incontinent.

Mrs Ramsey said: "We are absolutely devastated and miss her very much.

"I'm just terrified that whoever did this will kill my other cat as well."

The RSPCA said it believed the pet was shot at about 12:00.

Insp Sophie John said: "It is very distressing to think that people take pleasure in causing such horrific injuries to defenceless animals."