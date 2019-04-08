Image copyright Reuters Image caption Wigan said they were "angered" by an abusive tweet sent to Nathan Byrne after a 2-2 draw with Bristol City

A man has been arrested by police investigating the racist abuse of Wigan footballer Nathan Byrne on Twitter.

The incident was one of two allegations of racist abuse aimed at Championship players on Saturday.

Wigan said they were "angered" by an abusive message sent to Byrne on Twitter after a 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

A 20-year-old man from Sheffield handed himself into Lancashire Constabulary on Saturday.

'Disappointed and angered'

He was questioned on suspicion of committing a racially aggravated public order offence and malicious communications and released pending further investigation.

The English Football League said it was "saddened, disappointed and angered to hear of further reports of alleged racism".

Police said a man was arrested after going to a police station in Blackpool on Saturday.

A file has been passed to the Crown Prosecution Service.