Image copyright Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust Image caption The Ibrahim family want to trace the couple whose car they flagged down

A baby was delivered in a hospital car park by nurses who heard the mother's screams while they were taking a break.

April and Magdi Ibrahim flagged down a car to get to Blackpool Victoria Hospital but their daughter arrived before they reached the maternity unit.

"I was gripping hold of everybody and knew the baby had to be delivered right here," Mrs Ibrahim said.

Her husband, a doctor, said: "I was very scared... it was as if all of my medical experience had gone."

"The nurses were wonderful," he added.

Student nurse Chloe Doherty, healthcare assistant Dalton Cunliffe and A&E nurses Sasha Ronson and Alix Green helped deliver the baby on Sunday morning.

A midwife joined them and the new mum and baby Eliana were taken to the maternity unit where the umbilical cord was cut.

Image copyright Chloe Doherty Image caption Chloe Doherty (centre) and Dalton Cunliffe (right) were on their break when they heard April Ibrahim screaming

Ms Ronson said: "Dealing with a pregnant woman legs akimbo in a car park is not normally part of my repertoire.

"The mother was saying the baby's head is coming out... there wasn't time to get her to maternity so we had to deliver the baby right there.

Dr Ibrahim said the couple were keen to trace the elderly couple who drove them to the hospital.

"They were amazing, they were so kind," he said.

"I didn't get their names and we just want to thank them."