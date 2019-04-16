Image copyright Cooper Bespoke Joinery Image caption The incident has been reported to police and the local council

Fly-tippers have broken into a business property and dumped two skips full of rubbish.

Cooper Bespoke Joinery in Blackburn, Lancashire, said the huge pile of waste appeared on Monday evening.

The firm said it had captured the incident on CCTV and witnessed the offenders forcing their way into the yard by cutting through a lock.

Blackburn with Darwen Council said staff would be sent to the site to offer advice.

The council said because the waste was on private land and given the scale of it, it would most likely have to refer the matter to the Environment Agency.

The incident is also being investigated by Lancashire Police.

Scott Cooper, the company's managing director, described the waste as "disgusting".

He added: "It could have asbestos or hypodermic needles in it, and we can even see petrol cans."