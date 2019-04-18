Man seriously hurt in Blackpool sea wall fall
- 18 April 2019
A man has been seriously injured after falling from a sea wall on to rocks in Blackpool.
The 40-year-old was found unconscious with serious head injuries after falling 12ft (3.5m) near Gynn Square in the Lancashire seaside town on Wednesday evening.
Firefighters taking part in a training exercise nearby helped paramedics move the man on to a stretcher.
An air ambulance also attended and the man was taken to hospital.