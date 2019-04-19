Image copyright Google Image caption The girl was hit on Marine Road Central by the seafront

A 12-year-old girl has been hit by a double-decker bus in Morecambe.

The girl, from Morecambe, suffered injuries to her head and feet and was taken to Liverpool's Alder Hey Hospital.

Police were called at 12:25 BST on Thursday after she was hit on Marine Road Central at the junction with Green Street near the seafront.

The road was closed for more than two hours for police to carry out forensic investigation work.

Sgt Lee Harris of Lancashire Police said: "A girl has been seriously injured and our thoughts are with her at this time.

"If you witnessed the collision and have yet to speak to us, please get in touch."