More offensive graffiti daubed on Preston mosque
Police say it is "unacceptable" that a mosque in Lancashire has been the target of three incidents of racist graffiti in as many days.
The first graffiti on a gate post at Masjid-e-Salaam in Watling Street Road, Preston, was reported on Friday.
Another incident was reported on Saturday night followed by a third in the early hours of Sunday, Lancashire Police said.
Police are treating it as a hate crime and appealed for information.
On Friday, the mosque tweeted pictures of the graffiti, saying it was "open for all and [we] do not harbour any evil for those who wish otherwise".
Ch Insp Gary Crowe said: "There have now been three reports in a matter of days and this is understandably causing a lot of upset and concern in the local community.
"This is completely unacceptable, hateful vandalism and this kind of behaviour will not be tolerated."